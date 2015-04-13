Off The Beaten Path: Out Of The Ordinary MBAs

April 13, 2015 3 min read

Your MBA doesn't have to be like all the others- here are a few executive programs from around the world that stand out for their innovative offerings:

MBA in Innovation for Sustainability - University of Virginia, U.S.A.

Besides the Entrepreneurship concentration that students can choose for their MBA, the 21-month Innovation for Sustainability concentration instills sustainable business practices and its global impacts.

MBA Wine Marketing and Management - INSEEC, France

Completed in two years, the program teaches business and technical skills in the wine industry with specializations such as packaging design, foreign markets and oenology. The school also offers an MBA in Spirits Marketing and Management degree.

EMBA Global Asia - The University of Hong Kong, London Business School, and Columbia Business School, U.K., Hong Kong and U.S.A.

Accepting one intake per year in May, the 20-month program incorporates the expertise of the faculty and portfolio of the three renowned schools, and seeks to teach global business operations and practices.

MBA in Football Industries - University of Liverpool, U.K.

The first and only football industries program focuses on the issues of football management operations, along with electives on marketing, law, leadership, strategy, managing financial resources, and managing financial resources.

MBA for Music & Creative Industries - Henley Business School, University of Reading, U.K.

Taught part-time over a period of 30 months, the program is developed to combine the skills needed to thrive in the creative industry with a business mindset, exploring issues of copyrighting, international policies in creative sector, and brand sponsorship and content.

MBA in Luxury Management - London Business School

London Business School has partnered with Walpole, a non-profit group consisting of Britain’s finest luxury brands, for an MBA course that aims “to nurture the next generation of talent in the luxury goods industry.”

MSIT in eBusiness Technology - Carnegie Mellon University, U.S.A.

The 12-month program aims to teach how to integrate technology and its constant shift for professional use and further learning. They emphasize on teaching skills for the workplace, enabling students to be proficient as prospective consultants.

The Collaborative MBA - Bluffton University, Eastern Mennonite University and Goshen College, U.S.A.

The program is designed for business professionals looking to improve soft skills and business know-how, while prompting social impact. With eight concentrations such as, Leading Non-profits, Conflict Transformation and Intercultural Leadership, including a “self-designed concentration” where the student selects three courses from their concentration.

MBA in Aviation Management - Emirates Aviation University, UAE

Though it pertains to professionals in the aviation industry, the program also welcome professionals from other industries to broaden their skills by studying the management of aviation organizations.

MBA in Museum Leadership and Management - University of Delaware, U.S.A

A partnership between the MBA and Museum Studies programs, it caters to MBA students who are looking into opportunities in museums, historical organizations, and other ventures.