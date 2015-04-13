My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Education

Off The Beaten Path: Out Of The Ordinary MBAs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Off The Beaten Path: Out Of The Ordinary MBAs
Image credit: Shutterstock
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Your MBA doesn't have to be like all the others- here are a few executive programs from around the world that stand out for their innovative offerings:

MBA in Innovation for Sustainability - University of Virginia, U.S.A. 

Besides the Entrepreneurship concentration that students can choose for their MBA, the 21-month Innovation for Sustainability concentration instills sustainable business practices and its global impacts.

MBA Wine Marketing and Management - INSEEC, France 

Completed in two years, the program teaches business and technical skills in the wine industry with specializations such as packaging design, foreign markets and oenology. The school also offers an MBA in Spirits Marketing and Management degree.

EMBA Global Asia - The University of Hong Kong, London Business School, and Columbia Business School, U.K., Hong Kong and U.S.A. 

Accepting one intake per year in May, the 20-month program incorporates the expertise of the faculty and portfolio of the three renowned schools, and seeks to teach global business operations and practices.

MBA in Football Industries - University of Liverpool, U.K.  

The first and only football industries program focuses on the issues of football management operations, along with electives on marketing, law, leadership, strategy, managing financial resources, and managing financial resources.

MBA for Music & Creative Industries - Henley Business School, University of Reading, U.K.  

Taught part-time over a period of 30 months, the program is developed to combine the skills needed to thrive in the creative industry with a business mindset, exploring issues of copyrighting, international policies in creative sector, and brand sponsorship and content.

MBA in Luxury Management - London Business School  

London Business School has partnered with Walpole, a non-profit group consisting of Britain’s finest luxury brands, for an MBA course that aims “to nurture the next generation of talent in the luxury goods industry.”

MSIT in eBusiness Technology - Carnegie Mellon University, U.S.A.  

The 12-month program aims to teach how to integrate technology and its constant shift for professional use and further learning. They emphasize on teaching skills for the workplace, enabling students to be proficient as prospective consultants.

The Collaborative MBA - Bluffton University, Eastern Mennonite University and Goshen College, U.S.A. 

The program is designed for business professionals looking to improve soft skills and business know-how, while prompting social impact. With eight concentrations such as, Leading Non-profits, Conflict Transformation and Intercultural Leadership, including a “self-designed concentration” where the student selects three courses from their concentration.

MBA in Aviation Management - Emirates Aviation University, UAE  

Though it pertains to professionals in the aviation industry, the program also welcome professionals from other industries to broaden their skills by studying the management of aviation organizations.

MBA in Museum Leadership and Management - University of Delaware, U.S.A  

A partnership between the MBA and Museum Studies programs, it caters to MBA students who are looking into opportunities in museums, historical organizations, and other ventures.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

Road Warrior: UAE Startup Teach Me Now Wins Hong Kong Pitching Contest

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Use the 'SuperBeing Breakthrough' to Get Paid for Who You Are Instead of What You Do

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Nick Cannon Breaks Down His Keys to Success in Business and Life