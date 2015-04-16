My Queue

Bang & Olufsen Celebrate 90 Years Of Supreme Sound

Bang & Olufsen Celebrate 90 Years Of Supreme Sound
Image credit: Bang & Olufsen
The 90-year special edition BeoPlay H6.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bang & Olufsen celebrates 90 years of developing superior audio and video technologies with the launch of The Love Affair Collection. The exclusive range features six of the company’s current products reimagined in rose gold. “We see this exclusive collection as a living illustration of the love affair that has lasted from our origin, where the passion and dedication to craftsmanship and quality of two Danish engineers Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen has caught the attention of people all over the world,” states Marie Kristine Schmidt, VP Brand, Design and Marketing.

Rose gold, which represents love and is the inspiration behind the collection, sets the standard for products that you will love for a lifetime. To commemorate the pride that has been driving Bang & Olufsen for the past nine decades, techies with a discerning eye can now own limited editions of BeoVision Avant 85, BeoVision 11-46, BeoRemote One, BeoPlay A9 and BeoPlay H6 headphones.

