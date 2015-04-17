What To Look For In A Job (Besides Salary)

April 17, 2015 1 min read

Don't judge a job by its paycheck! While it's important to earn the best living possible, there are many other factors in a potential job that can benefit you in both the short and long-term. Why not find a job that has more flexible hours or perhaps more vacation days? The infographic below by Accounting Principals highlights six important factors that can make a potential employment opportunity that much sweeter. Entrepreneurs, consider these boons when recruiting new team members- a little perk can go a long way!