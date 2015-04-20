How To Choose A MBA That Can Be Applied To Your Future Entrepreneurial Endeavors

Entrepreneurialism is a buzzword that conjures up exciting images of innovation, new ideas, creativity, new markets and businesses. Although entrepreneurialism is growing in various areas of the globe, the Middle East region –a hive of innovation and emerging markets− is perfectly positioned to create the next generation of entrepreneurs. In particular, as some governing bodies continue to recognize and value the importance of investing in entrepreneurial endeavors and a general culture that supports the growth of the Middle East for national economic success, business owners and leaders should also look to invest in their own future.

For some, that investment may entail identifying other ways to continue to build their business. For others, it may be more personal in nature: by investing in one’s own education, such as enrolling on a Master of Business Administration (MBA) program to gain the skills and knowledge to be a more effective and successful leader. Whichever path is chosen, entrepreneurs need to develop a range of technical, managerial, financial, decision-making and informational skills in conjunction with interpersonal and other leadership-based competencies in order to grow their company and develop new ideas that can be learned and enhanced through professional development.

However, according to 2013 GEM UAE, Entrepreneurship: An Emirati Perspective, a report that examines key aspects of entrepreneurship among Emiratis by measuring their attitudes, activities and aspirations, only half of Emiratis believe they have the necessary skills and knowledge to start a business. As a result of this skills gap, there has been increased enrollment in MBA programs in recent years, including professional businesswomen because online MBA programs are unfettered by the gender barriers normally embedded within societies and local educational institutions in the Middle East.