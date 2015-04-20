Jamba Juice Is Giving Away Free Smoothies This Thursday

April 20, 2015 1 min read

Missed free cone day at Dairy Queen and Ben & Jerry’s? Don’t worry -- there’s still time this spring to grab a smoothie free of charge.

On Thursday, Jamba Juice is hosting a free Jamba giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. The chain is offering free small smoothies and juices in three flavors: Tropical Greens, Caribbean Passion and Strawberries Wild.

Related: How to Build a Championship-Worthy Business

Image credit: Jamba Juice

While chains including IHOP, Dairy Queen and Chipotle have attracted lines out the door by giving away menu items, this is the first time that Jamba Juice has hosted a giveaway of this kind. The event is intended to celebrate the smoothie chain’s 25th birthday.

However, while many chains’ giveaways are all day events, Jamba Juice will stop handing out free smoothies and juices at 11 a.m., so make sure you make it to your local location in time on Thursday.

Related: Jamba Juice Is Going On a Serious Franchisee Recruitment Spree