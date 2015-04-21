Making Productivity A Priority: Silatech Is Working Toward Developing the Qatari Workforce

April 21, 2015 8 min read

Since its establishment in 2008 to expand opportunities for young people between the ages of 18-30 throughout the Arab world, Silatech has financed more than 85,000 youth-owned businesses, and created or sustained more than 134,000 jobs. “We promote large-scale job creation, entrepreneurship, access to capital and markets, and the participation and engagement of young people in economic and social development,” says Stephen Brannon, Director of Communications of Silatech. “We have trained around 3,800 staff from youth-serving NGOs, reached more than 8.4 million people through campaigns, and engaged around 920,000 youth through Silatech programs.”

These numbers are especially significant when considering the fact that the Arab world, according to Brannon, has the highest youth unemployment rate of any region worldwide, at 29%. “This unemployment keeps young people excluded from many of the common stages of adult life, as they are unable to afford marriage and forming a family,” he says. As a result, this ‘youth exclusion’ causes tremendous social stress, but at the same time, if the productive potential of this ‘excluded’ group can be put to work, the region can benefit greatly. “Our role at Silatech is to innovate new approaches to youth employment, test what works and what doesn’t, and then scale up, replicate, and spread the word to others about the programs and policies that make real impact for young people,” Brannon explains.

Silatech strongly believes in an all-hands-on-deck approach, and as a result, works with governments, NGOs, financial institutions, the private sector, academia and training centers, and the media, in addition to working with anyone who is keen about combatting youth unemployment in the region. “The problem is simply too massive for any one sector to address alone,” Brannon says. “We take a holistic approach to youth employment and entrepreneurship programs. It is important to note that Silatech works almost entirely through partners. We see ourselves as a catalyst, or an enabler, that brings together partners and provides the necessary ‘missing ingredient’ -often in the form of technical expertise and experience- to launch and sustain successful programs. We have approximately 150 or so partners, from the region as well as internationally.”

