My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Funding

Oscar, the Health Insurance Startup, Now Valued at $1.5 Billion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Oscar, a New York heath insurance startup, has raised a large new round of funding that values it at $1.5 billion. Led by Founders Fund, the investment firm run by Peter Thiel, as well as Horizon Ventures, Wellington Management Company and Goldman Sachs, the round brings $145 million in new capital to Oscar. The company had previously raised $150 million in funding.

The deal comes as venture capital investors are pouring money into healthcare. According to TechCrunch, the venture capitalists invested 250% more money into health insurance in 2014 than they did the year prior.

Oscar is among the largest startups in health insurance. (The company also leads the trend of startups named after humans.)

Started in 2013 by Josh Kushner, a venture investor at Thrive Capital, alongside Kevin Nazemi and Mario Schlosser, Oscar provides health insurance to individuals in the states of New York and New Jersey. The company tripled enrollments this year from 17,000 to 40,000 members (representing approximately $200 million in annual premiums), and calculates that it represents roughly 12 percent to 15 percent of the marketplace for individual health insurance in New York. In the last year, Oscar expanded from 90 employees to 185. The company has announced plans to expand into Texas and California but "conversations with regulators are ongoing," says Schlosser, who is CEO of Oscar.

Oscar’s biggest challenge, according to Kushner, is winning the trust of its customers. The company’s quirky name and cute cartoon branding, which can be seen all over New York City subway trains during annual enrollment periods, appeals to a young, Web-savvy audience. The casual, personal tone of Oscar’s messaging stands in stark contrast to faceless, corporate sensibility of traditional health insurance companies.

But that can also raise questions around the company’s level of seriousness. “As a new company inserting itself into an industry full of incumbents with household names we are working hard to gain the trust of the people in New York and New Jersey,” Schlosser says.

Earlier this year, Oscar partnered with Misfit Wearables to give its members free wearable devices and pay them $1 for every day they walk a targeted number of steps. Two thirds of the company’s customers have engaged with the program, walking 2.5 billion steps since December, Schlosser says.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Funding

How to Raise Money Without Lying

Nasdaq-Traded Co. CFO Tahira Rehmatullah Shares Advice for Cannabis Startups

Startup Funding

3 Ways a Midwest Mindset Can Build a Better Business