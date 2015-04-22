8 Entrepreneur.com Articles You Should Bookmark Right Now

April 22, 2015 6 min read

Entrepreneur.com is one of my favorite resources and has been one of my daily reads for several years. In fact, I find it to be one of the most helpful sources of entrepreneurial content online, especially if you are looking for easy to digest, actionable content.

Through my daily reading I often come across articles that I believe will benefit a wide demographic of entrepreneurs, so I decided to put together a list of articles that I believe should be read by everyone. Here are eight articles that you should bookmark right now and make time to read.

1. 50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow

Ever feel yourself needing just a little bit of extra motivation to push through a challenge or maneuver around an obstacle in your business? John Rampton, a highly successful serial entrepreneur, put together a great list of leadership quotes that will immediately alter your mindset and get you focused.

Bookmark this article and visit it anytime you need a little surge of motivation. These quotes, from the most brilliant leaders, will get you in the correct state of mind to tackle any task.

2. The Do's and Don'ts for Taking the Perfect LinkedIn Profile Picture

Entrepreneur.com staff writer Laura Entis wrote a very helpful article about what to do and what not to do when taking a profile picture for your LinkedIn account. Her tips are simple, yet often overlooked.

While LinkedIn is one of the most important social networks for entrepreneurs and Entis’s article pertains to your profile picture on that social network, these tips can be applied for any social media headshot. Twitter and Facebook profile pictures are just as important, as are your pictures for speaking gigs or the about you page of your website.

3. How to Start a Conversation With Strangers at a Networking Event

While many entrepreneurs are constantly attending networking events, not everyone takes full advantage of the opportunities to connect with new industry colleagues and potential customers. Etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore explains how to start a conversation at these events -- a skill I feel every entrepreneur can benefit from.

These tips don’t apply to only business conferences -- any networking event can potentially benefit your business -- holiday parties, industry events and even happy hour offer plenty of opportunities to make new connections.

4. 8 CEOs Who Amassed a Fortune Before Age 30 (Infographic)

Elon Musk of Tesla fame and Evan Spiegel, co-founder of Snapchat, are just two highly successful entrepreneurs that built up substantial wealth before they turned 30 years old. Staff writer Kim Lachance Shandrow highlighted an infographic that puts the spotlight on eight CEOs that all amassed a fortune at a very young age.

This really emphasizes one important point -- you can never be too young to become an entrepreneur. An amazing idea combined with drive and determination can turn even the craziest idea into reality. Use these examples as motivation and chase your dreams.

5. 5 Powerful Books That Changed the Direction of My Life

Reading is something that every successful entrepreneur, new entrepreneur and future entrepreneur should be doing on a daily basis. The right books can completely alter your thinking and allow you to clearly define the path to reach any goal you set. Brandon Turner put together a list of five books that changed his life, and I feel all five of his suggestions are must-reads.

Two of the books that Turner mentions, Rich Dad, Poor Dad and The 4-Hour Workweek are two of the most powerful books an entrepreneur can read. If for some chance you haven’t read either of those, order them right this second -- they will completely change your life.

6. The Top 10 Ways to Remove BS From Your Business

In addition to being one of the leading social media influencers, Guy Kawasaki is also a well-respected author and the chief evangelist of Canva, an online graphic and image service. This article was put together after Kawasaki spoke to Geoffrey James and requested his top 10 ways to remove BS from business. James is the author of Business Without the Bullsh*t: 49 Secrets and Shortcuts You Need to Know.

Two points in this article really stood out to me, as I have personally seen my business improve by applying these suggestions. The first being related to emotions -- you can’t let personal emotions ever get in the way of your business. Deep down you might want to do something, but if it doesn’t make business sense you have to stop those emotions from influencing your decision. The second is scheduling -- this article suggests spending 80 percent of your time doing the 20 percent that matters the most, which is a formula I apply daily.

7. Richard Branson on Learning to Delegate

If you have a team of employees like I do then you understand the importance of delegation. Richard Branson’s article about learning to delegate is one that really explains the importance of delegating through a great story.

The key takeaway is one that not many entrepreneurs focus on, which is finding the right balance between delegation and completely removing yourself from your business. You want to find talented people to handle the necessary responsibilities but at the same time you don’t want to become so far removed from your business that you lose control.

Branson didn’t get to the point he is at by mere luck -- entrepreneurs should welcome his advice with open arms.

8. 6 Things Mark Cuban Says You Need to Be Great in Business

There are a lot of articles about Mark Cuban on Entrepreneur.com and this one is written by Cuban himself. If you have ever watched Cuban on the TV series Shark Tank you know he is a no-nonsense type of guy. He speaks his mind and he doesn’t dance around any topic.

Cuban says knowing how to sell is one thing you absolutely need to be successful -- I think I have heard him mention that to a dozen entrepreneurs on Shark Tank in the past. As a website broker I’m still involved with the negotiations and structuring of deals on a daily basis. I could never expect my sales team to do what I wasn’t willing and able to do myself.

Another thing Cuban mentions is to be nice, and I couldn’t agree more -- be kind to everyone, whether they are employees, colleagues, prospects or clients. You will have to read the article for the rest of the list.

Do you have a favorite Entrepreneur.com article that wasn’t listed? Share your favorites in the comments section below.