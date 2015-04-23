My Queue

Business Education

Educating Execs: HEC Paris in Qatar

Educating Execs: HEC Paris in Qatar
Image credit: HEC Paris in Qatar
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East
"Enhancing one’s knowledge and skills in management is highly beneficial either for someone who wants to put up their own business, or enhance the profitability and growth of the companies they work for. Therefore, whether it be an entrepreneur, or a business executive aspiring to rise up the corporate ladder and maybe someday become the CEO, an HEC Executive MBA (EMBA) degree will surely be advantageous.” That’s Professor Laoucine Kerbache, Dean and CEO of HEC Paris in Qatar, making the case for his internationally renowned institution’s EMBA program. For those of you with dreams of setting up a startup of your own, HEC Paris’ program can be particularly appealing as an educational program, given that one of the majors it offers is in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, which, according to Prof. Kerbache, is aimed at “executives and senior managers who are seriously thinking about committing themselves to new business ventures as entrepreneurs, investors or consultants.”

Professor Laoucine Kerbache, Dean and CEO of HEC Paris in Qatar. Image credit: HEC Paris in Qatar.

In 2014, the Financial Times ranked HEC Paris as #1 in the world for Executive Education. “In today’s extremely competitive and globalized business environment, setting up one’s business requires the combination of innovation, creativity and well-rounded managerial expertise,” Prof. Kerbache explains. “In addition, one has to clearly identify the intended area of specialization and focus. After having taken these factors into consideration, one must then search for an appropriate school that can provide the necessary and appropriate knowledge and input that will lead to the successful realization of one’s career or business goal. Whether one has an entrepreneurial mindset, or aspirations of becoming the CEO of any of the major local, regional and global corporations, it is essential to complement, harness and unlock one’s potential to be among the leaders of tomorrow through lifelong learning in the best global business schools, such as HEC Paris.”

Image credit: HEC Paris in Qatar.

"With an ambition of further educating high potential individuals, we remain steadfast in our conviction that knowledge determines the freedom and entrepreneurship required for a better world," Prof. Kerbache adds. "Thus, our motto: ‘The more you know, the more you dare.’”

