My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Girls Just Wanna Have (Equal) Funds

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Girls Just Wanna Have (Equal) Funds
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Author and CEO of Solamar
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

April 14 was Equal Pay Day.

I’m sure your Facebook feed was just as flooded with posts on the subject as mine. But what really blows my mind is that this is still an issue at all.

We've come a long way from the workplaces and business worlds of our mothers and grandmothers. Women and their careers are safer today than ever before, what with the legislation that's been put in place regarding issues such as sexual harassment and maternity leave.

So why do women still get paid an average of 22 percent less than their male counterparts?

Related: Women: Are We to Blame for the Glass Ceiling?

This is 2015...right?

To me, the idea that anyone’s paycheck could be determined by anything other than merit (i.e. experience, education, time with a specific company) is -- quite frankly -- ridiculous and counterproductive. Second-rate companies need to stop looking at women as a discount. This isn’t the 1950s, and now more than ever, women have just as much responsibility to “bring home the bacon” as men.

Breadwinning women -- those women who are the sole or primary source of income in their households -- make up more than 40 percent of today's workforce. That’s nearly half! 

There oughta be a law...

As with anything brought before our government -- even with those things that seem to be obvious, common-sense issues to most -- there's quite a bit of back and forth on this.

But here’s some food for thought: Why do we have to wait for the government to dictate what's right or fair? Why can’t we affect our own change? As a business owner, it's my responsibility to provide all the people who work for me with a fair, livable wage that's not determined by their sex, religious affiliation, age, hair color, etc. 

Related: Women Entrepreneurs 2.0: What You'll Need to Thrive in a Male-Dominated Startup

Common cents

Did you know that the median man makes $152 more per week than the median woman? 

Equal pay for equal work -- there’s no rocket science, no magic tricks. It’s simply doing what's fair. Women in the workforce have proven time and again that they're able to work just as hard and they have a desire to succeed just as strong as men. So why make them work harder to get a raise or the promotion?

Close the gap

We all have to take a stand for equality in the workforce. Jobs, pay, promotions -- women deserve to have the same opportunities to succeed.

Closing the gap between women and men has long been a challenge. But as our society changes and our view of gender roles shift, businesses must also update the way they dole out their paychecks. It’s simple, and it’s something that we all should be demanding from our employers.

Related: 5 Powerful Rules for Women Entrepreneurs to Live By

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

To Break up the Boys' Club, Ladies, Why Not Start Your Own Venture Capital Firm?

Let's Settle This Once and for All: 'Can You Be a Good Mom and an Entrepreneur?'

7 Ways Women in Construction Can 'Pave the Way' in Their Male-Dominated Field