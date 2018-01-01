Chelsea Berler

Chelsea Berler

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Author and CEO of Solamar

Chelsea Berler, author of The Curious One, is the CEO of Solamar a boutique marketing agency in Birmingham, Ala. She is a champion for people who are driven to bring their talent and greatness into the world on their own terms.

 

More From Chelsea Berler

Feeling Inadequate With Your Writing? Follow These 9 Tips.
Writing

The first step to better writing is reading.
7 min read
8 Fireproof Tips for Avoiding Business Burnout
Burnout

Love what you do, and do it the best you can. But know when to take a break.
9 min read
Your Dream Job Will Become Real When You Stand Up and Get Noticed
Job Seekers

Jazz up your communication, do your due diligence and market yourself in such a way that companies can't forget you.
5 min read
7 Trust-Building Tips To Use In Your Business
Trust

Communication, commitment and competence will win over your customers and employees.
5 min read
7 Ways to Refocus on What's Truly Important
Priorities

Making sure your priorities are in order is the first step to success in business.
5 min read
9 Reasons Why Your Business Growth Has Plateaued -- and How to Fix That
Growth Strategies

An outdated business plan and a lack of drive are just a couple of reasons why you might be stuck.
8 min read
Are You Quitting Too Soon or Staying With It Too Long?
Decision Making

Entrepreneurs are advised to embrace failure but never give up. Recognizing which to do when is tough in real life.
6 min read
6 Ways You Can Make Bad Situations Better
Ready for Anything

When life gives you lemons, well, you know what to do.
3 min read
After You Close the Sale -- Stop!
Ready for Anything

Don't keep talking just to fill the silence. You'll annoy the client. You'll lose the sale.
4 min read
3 Lessons for Handling Challenging Clients
Client Relationship Management

Sometimes, the best strategy is to say no, and mean it.
4 min read
'Get Social,' and Promote Your Company at the Same Time
Social Media

Word of mouth, social media and personal contacts should all be part of your promotional mix.
4 min read
Are You a Socialpreneur?
Philanthropy

In a world where big business is often marked as self-serving bad guys, companies are looking for ways to remove themselves from the stigma and reach out to their communities and the world.
3 min read
Is a Virtual Company the Best Option for Your Business?
Virtual Office

Having a team that's happy to turn on their computers every day -- regardless of distance -- is what makes going virtual one of the best decisions.
4 min read
Girls Just Wanna Have (Equal) Funds
Gender Bias

Give women equal pay for equal work. No rocket science, no magic tricks -- it's just simply doing what's fair.
3 min read
So You Think You Have Something to Prove?
Project Grow

Sometimes there's no way to convince other people of your potential. You simply have to know it yourself.
3 min read
