Chelsea Berler, author of The Curious One, is the CEO of Solamar a boutique marketing agency in Birmingham, Ala. She is a champion for people who are driven to bring their talent and greatness into the world on their own terms.
Writing
Feeling Inadequate With Your Writing? Follow These 9 Tips.
The first step to better writing is reading.
Burnout
8 Fireproof Tips for Avoiding Business Burnout
Love what you do, and do it the best you can. But know when to take a break.
Job Seekers
Your Dream Job Will Become Real When You Stand Up and Get Noticed
Jazz up your communication, do your due diligence and market yourself in such a way that companies can't forget you.
Trust
7 Trust-Building Tips To Use In Your Business
Communication, commitment and competence will win over your customers and employees.
Priorities
7 Ways to Refocus on What's Truly Important
Making sure your priorities are in order is the first step to success in business.
Growth Strategies
9 Reasons Why Your Business Growth Has Plateaued -- and How to Fix That
An outdated business plan and a lack of drive are just a couple of reasons why you might be stuck.
Decision Making
Are You Quitting Too Soon or Staying With It Too Long?
Entrepreneurs are advised to embrace failure but never give up. Recognizing which to do when is tough in real life.
Ready for Anything
6 Ways You Can Make Bad Situations Better
When life gives you lemons, well, you know what to do.
Ready for Anything
After You Close the Sale -- Stop!
Don't keep talking just to fill the silence. You'll annoy the client. You'll lose the sale.
Client Relationship Management
3 Lessons for Handling Challenging Clients
Sometimes, the best strategy is to say no, and mean it.
Social Media
'Get Social,' and Promote Your Company at the Same Time
Word of mouth, social media and personal contacts should all be part of your promotional mix.
Philanthropy
Are You a Socialpreneur?
In a world where big business is often marked as self-serving bad guys, companies are looking for ways to remove themselves from the stigma and reach out to their communities and the world.
Virtual Office
Is a Virtual Company the Best Option for Your Business?
Having a team that's happy to turn on their computers every day -- regardless of distance -- is what makes going virtual one of the best decisions.
Gender Bias
Girls Just Wanna Have (Equal) Funds
Give women equal pay for equal work. No rocket science, no magic tricks -- it's just simply doing what's fair.
Project Grow
So You Think You Have Something to Prove?
Sometimes there's no way to convince other people of your potential. You simply have to know it yourself.