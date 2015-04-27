My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Apps

Made For Abu Dhabi: Homegrown Apps To Keep You Connected

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Made For Abu Dhabi: Homegrown Apps To Keep You Connected
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With Abu Dhabi fast turning itself into a center for innovation not just in the UAE but also in the Middle East, it should come as no surprise that several companies in the Emirate are ahead of the curve when it comes to adopting the latest of technologies to promote and grow their respective businesses. Be it for a mobile device or a smartwatch, here's a selection of some homegrown apps that are making waves in the UAE capital:

Start Your Engines Yas Marina Circuit announced the return of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 27-29 November, 2015. The event marks the biggest sporting and entertainment weekend in the UAE. Aside from the races, visitors are able to enjoy a host of activities including celebrity meet-and-greets and after-race concerts by A-list music artists. To maximize your F1 weekend, download the YasHUB smartphone app. Available for iOS and Android, the app allows you to buy tickets, manage event schedules, follow your favorite drivers and keep up to date on F1 news. 

Flash Mob FLASH entertainment launched the beta version of its new app, ThinkFlash, available on iOS and Android. The app gives fans easy access to all FLASH events, exclusive content, giveaways and special discounts. The beta launched alongside the Robbie Williams Let Me Entertain You concert. With the app, a calendar of FLASH events, access to FLASH TV and the ability to chat with other FLASH fans is at your fingertips. 

Watch Out In anticipation of the UAE launch of the Apple Watch, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has released an app specifically for the device. The new ADCB Apple Watch app will enable customers to check their balances and view the details of their five most recent transactions in their bank accounts and on credit cards. The app enables customers to perform basic inquiries directly from their wrists. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile Apps

5 Data-Driven Reasons You Should Build a Mobile App for Your Business

Small Business Heroes

How to Make an App When You Can't Code (a Step-by-Step Guide)

Digital Trends

Let's Get Digital: How to Actualize Your Transformation to Better Serve Your Customers