Your Ambitions Need To Be Front and Center: Serial Entrepreneur Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon Really Does Love Qatar

“The beautiful thing about Qatar is that it’s a country to get your entrepreneurial juices flowing. Many people come up with great ideas and looking to collaborate, I formed HUG as a holding company to place all the different ventures I partner or invest,” says Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon. In 2008, Al Haroon launched Haroon United Group (HUG) and the popular I Love Qatar network. Despite having numerous distinctions and awards under his belt, this serial ‘trep is convinced that he can do more, both for his company’s brand proliferation and portfolio diversity. At present HUG owns shares in a variety of different business sectors– including Qatar National Occupational Safety and Health Center, HUG Properties, Global Food Concepts (which focuses on F&B concepts), Shake SHAKE (a healthy fast food brand), King Koil, Carrot Social, and Creative Space to name a few. The I Love Qatar network is a group of websites such as Qatar News, Qatar Events and Dine Out Doha. “The I Love Qatar Network kind of just happened. There was no master plan in the beginning,” recalls Al Haroon. “However, as I saw the potential of what I had, it evolved into a great media channel. My sights grew to online, content creation, either building or acquiring websites within my network, or even expanding into video content and radio.” Al Haroon has recently been focusing substantially on YouTube content as well. Among the shows include QTips, Event Round Up, Mr. Q Visits, IgnitionME, Karak Time, Raqami TV, and soon launching a weekly YouTube show called Top 5 Everything. “QTips has grown in popularity, honestly, I didn’t expect how popular the show would become internationally. We’re about to hit three million views. Every Sunday, we release Bite-Sized Cultural Tips for approximately two minutes. Each show usually has a humorous twist to it too.” The idea of QTips videos commenced when a foreigner entered into an elevator and Al Haroon was standing on his right-hand side. “At first, I considered the person to be rude, however, it then dawned on me that the person probably didn’t know the ‘right side-first’ rule. There are a lot of people out there that don’t know our culture and basic etiquette, and it’s important to know.” He adds how when they first got started, there wasn’t a lot of Qatari activity on YouTube so they put together a quick video calling out on people who might potentially be interested in being a host. “After a while of waiting, I decided to just host it myself, the rest is history.” Today, Al Haroon has a number of people who are contributing to make the weekly videos possible. Among those include Hamad Al Amari, Saad Al Nuami, Mohammad Al Jufairi, Aziz Al Dorani, Alex Klim and Ramy Khalaf. “It’s been heartwarming to see the number of people who have been willing to contribute and help us bridge the gap between expatriates and locals,” adds Al Haroon.

In addition, Raqami TV is the latest channel to join their network, where a group of talented individuals share news, reviews, comparison, and advice on anything technological related in Arabic. Referring back to the challenges he faced in creating the I Love Qatar Network in 2008 as a young man in his early 20’s was a challenge. “I built the first version of ILoveQatar.net on my own, learning as I went along– in a tiny room behind my Dad’s home. Sadly, whether you are a traditional business or not, you still have the same requirements from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, and the Ministry of Business and Trade.” The founder explains that he had to come up with QR200,000 of capital and get a physical office space: “Even though I didn’t need it, and pay for licenses, which I wasn’t sure I needed either. However, doing that made my website one of the first legally operating websites in the country.”

Al Haroon recalls going to several banks and governmental institutions to inquire for support and funding. “Sadly, it was hard for them to wrap their head around a business that didn’t sell anything and just generated revenue off advertising.” Even though he underlines how it

was never his goal to only make money. “I knew that to generate revenue off the site, I would need to come up with a plan for expansion and reach a critical mass; since growing a brand takes time, many investors didn’t want to wait... I am glad that I didn’t take any investment now though, some of the same institutions I asked years ago now ask me for support.” In the light of a promising future for entrepreneurs, Al Haroon believes SMEs are crucial for any sustainable economy, since, around the world, SMEs contribute to employment growth at a higher rate than even bigger organizations. “Globally SMEs contribute to anywhere between 50% to 80% of the workforce. Qatar is investing heavily in a knowledge-based economy; we want people to be independent and to reach for the stars. To do so, SMEs are most definitely needed.” He also adds how smaller businesses take risks, promote competition, and contribute to society at a micro-level. “There are loads of organizations that have been set up to educate and inspire young entrepreneurs, and we see special competitions that try to kick start projects in the country, so, the entrepreneurship energy is in the air.” But, he does acknowledge the difficulty of accessing commercial spaces in Qatar in addition to the high cost of rent. “Setting up a business can be costly and confusing, and honestly, doing business in Qatar isn’t very easy.”