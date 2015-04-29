My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

Salesforce May Be Up for Sale

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Salesforce.com stock was halted on Wednesday afternoon, following a Bloomberg report that the company “is working with financial advisers to help it field takeover offers after being approached by a potential acquirer.” The cloud software giant’s shares had spiked 12% prior to the circuit breaker being tripped.

There were no details on the suitor’s identity, although speculation is already running rampant that this could be the first game-changing move for Satya Nadella since taking over last year as CEO of Microsoft. Also worth remembering that, prior to being named CEO, Nadella led Microsoft’s cloud business.

Other possibilities include IBM and Oracle, the latter of which today sold $10 billion of new bonds. Bloomberg also suggests SAP, although a source familiar with the situation says that it is not in the mix. An alternate outcome could be that Salesforce itself makes a major acquisition play, such as for WorkDay or Adobe.

Another source says that large software companies have always considered Salesforce to be “available” for a particularly high premium, but that an outstanding issue is where CEO Marc Benioff would fall in a combined company’s hierarchy. At Oracle, for example, would Benioff be expected to work under co-CEOs Mark Hurd and Safra Catz, or perhaps take both of their jobs?

Salesforce has a market cap of more than $43 billion, with just around $2 billion of debt on its books.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Acquisitions

Refrigerated Protein Bar Company Perfect Snacks Acquired by a Multibillion-Dollar Food Giant

Acquisitions

The NYC Bagel Shop That Blew Up Thanks to 'Shark Tank' Just Got Acquired for $34 Million

Acquisitions

Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition