Fight Stress Levels By Modifying Your Diet

The beginning of the end of your day should include a de-stressing ritual. Having deadlines, a full schedule, and generally fighting the clock each day is likely to keep you wide awake at night. This, however, is one fight you can definitely take on with a proper diet, and that doesn’t mean you have to go for foods and beverages that are out of the ordinary- these staples are easy and accessible, even for ‘treps constantly on the move.

Bounce back

Oily fish, nuts, and the recently trending chia seeds all contain omega-3 fatty acids which have anti-inflammatory as well as anti-stress properties. Having varied omega-3 sources of food, regularly and in appropriate amounts, is very helpful in maintaining physical health, as well as handling stress.

That’s rich!

Milk has the capacity to increase serotonin in the brain, subsequently giving you the feeling of well, being perfect for any time of the day. Milk’s Magnesium, Calcium and Potassium keep blood pressure down by dilating blood vessels, while also lowering cortisol, the stress hormone, further contributing to that much-needed relief. Serotonin regulates a few important things, not the least of which are mood, appetite, and sleep, so stock up. Other serotonin-boosting foods? Dark chocolate that measures at least 70% cocoa, seafood, and bananas.

Warm up

Warm drinks are associated with comfort- you can trigger that response every time you have something warm. That said, green tea contains antioxidants and a specific amino acid, theanine, responsible for encouraging a state of relaxation. A promoter of alpha-wave production and dopamine increase, you’ll want to have a warm cup of good-grade green tea to help you unwind.