My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

Fight Stress Levels By Modifying Your Diet

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Fight Stress Levels By Modifying Your Diet
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The beginning of the end of your day should include a de-stressing ritual. Having deadlines, a full schedule, and generally fighting the clock each day is likely to keep you wide awake at night. This, however, is one fight you can definitely take on with a proper diet, and that doesn’t mean you have to go for foods and beverages that are out of the ordinary- these staples are easy and accessible, even for ‘treps constantly on the move.

Bounce back
Oily fish, nuts, and the recently trending chia seeds all contain omega-3 fatty acids which have anti-inflammatory as well as anti-stress properties. Having varied omega-3 sources of food, regularly and in appropriate amounts, is very helpful in maintaining physical health, as well as handling stress.

That’s rich!
Milk has the capacity to increase serotonin in the brain, subsequently giving you the feeling of well, being perfect for any time of the day. Milk’s Magnesium, Calcium and Potassium keep blood pressure down by dilating blood vessels, while also lowering cortisol, the stress hormone, further contributing to that much-needed relief. Serotonin regulates a few important things, not the least of which are mood, appetite, and sleep, so stock up. Other serotonin-boosting foods? Dark chocolate that measures at least 70% cocoa, seafood, and bananas.

Warm up
Warm drinks are associated with comfort- you can trigger that response every time you have something warm. That said, green tea contains antioxidants and a specific amino acid, theanine, responsible for encouraging a state of relaxation. A promoter of alpha-wave production and dopamine increase, you’ll want to have a warm cup of good-grade green tea to help you unwind.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

Why Founders Should Focus on Productivity Instead of Efficiency

Productivity

Understand This Strategy and You'll Get More Done

Productivity

12 Mistakes You Might be Making in the First 10 Minutes of the Workday