My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Streaming

JetBlue Flights Are About to Get a Lot More Entertaining

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

JetBlue Airways Corp and Amazon.com Inc have agreed to stream television, movies and music from the Internet retailer in-flight, broadening travelers' entertainment options, the companies said Tuesday.

The service will be available on a majority of JetBlue's aircraft this year via the airline's free Wifi, so passengers can use their laptops and mobile devices.

Travelers can rent or buy titles from Amazon, or stream content at no extra cost if they are Amazon Prime members. The companies did not disclose the commercial terms of the agreement.

"This is the most comprehensive offering of entertainment content for any airline anywhere in the world," said Henry Harteveldt, a founder of the travel-focused Atmosphere Research Group. He said most competitors don't have Wifi fast enough to support video-streaming and instead rely on fixed media libraries.

The companies appear to be forging a "very close" relationship, he said, and Amazon might pay JetBlue to help keep the airline's Wifi free so that passengers can buy from the retailer.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Streaming

Attention Binge-Watchers: Watching Too Much TV Could Potentially Kill You

Streaming

Cheater Beater: This Ring Will Stop Your Binge-Watching Partner From Netflixing Around

Streaming

Netflix's Catalog Has Shrunk by a Third Since 2014