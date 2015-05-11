My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

This Unassuming Kitchen Tool Blocks Wi-Fi So You Can Take Back Mealtime

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Unassuming Kitchen Tool Blocks Wi-Fi So You Can Take Back Mealtime
Image credit: Dolmio Australia | YouTube
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Sick of family members blankly staring at their smartphones at the dinner table? Give them the grind -- the anti-tech pepper grind.

Sourced from: Dolmio Australia | YouTube

The creative masterminds at Australian pasta sauce maker Dolmio have cooked up a pepper grinder that looks like your standard wooden pepper mill, only it does something way better than crush peppercorns -- it crushes Wi-Fi. With a quick turn of the clever spice mill, the surrounding Wi-Fi signal is killed, allowing you to stealthily take back family mealtime or any other precious human interaction time that electronics have hijacked.

Related: This Gadget Makes Your Entire Kitchen 'Smart'

The sneaky Dolmio Pepper Hacker, modified with special electrical components stashed inside, doesn’t just shut down area Wi-Fi. It also disables nearby TVs, smartphones and tablets. Evil, right? Evil genius, we say. All the while, it spices your food to help keep up the ruse.

The grinder’s creators invented the Wi-Fi killer to bring technology-addicted families back together. In other words, less Facebook, more facetime. And drumming up some press doesn’t hurt, either.

Related: Modernist Cuisine's Food Lab and the Science of Flavor

Check out the grinder in glorious action:
 

Instead of a kill switch, the pepper grinder has a kill twist. A quick twist of the crusher shuts down devices for 30 minutes, enough time to break bread and catch up with your fellow humans minus the gadget gazing. To pull off the covert trick, the pepper grinder works with an app called AirWatch, which remotely switches off devices.

While you’re probably salivating over the opportunity to buy one, these handy devices aren’t available to the public just yet. Dolmio produced only a limited number of the tricksters for testing. Still, it’s a cool concept -- nothing to sneeze at.

Related: OMG Yes: A Smart Mattress Cover That Can Brew Your Morning Coffee

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Far Out Tech

Eye of the Tiger: U.S. Army Eyes Night Vision Contact Lenses

Virtual Reality

5 VR and AR Startups Ready for Explosive Growth

Far Out Tech

Check Out This Homemade, Real-Life Captain America Shield