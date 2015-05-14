My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

The 6 Skills Every Successful Entrepreneur Needs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 6 Skills Every Successful Entrepreneur Needs
Image credit: Pixabay
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

If you could interview 200 of the top entrepreneurs in the country, do you think you’d find some similarities?

Amy Wilkinson guessed that she would.

And she did.

Over 5 years of research later, she just came out with a new book that examines the top 6 traits that very successful entrepreneurs share.

So of course I had to have her come talk on The School of Greatness.

Amy is a brilliant woman who has worked at the White House and co-founded a company in Silicon Valley (as well as taught at Ivy League universities).

In our conversation, we discuss these top traits and Amy gives awesome (real life) examples to illustrate each one.

I used our conversation as a checklist to see what I was doing right AND what I can improve on.

I invite you to do the same in Episode 173.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • The little-known secret behind UnderArmor’s amazing fabric
  • 6 Essential Skills for Extraordinary Entrepreneurs
    1. Find the Gap – what is missing in your space?
    2. Drive for Daylight – look for the light on the horizon (not your competitors)
    3. Fly the OODA Loop – (Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act) out-maneuveur your competition faster than they can react
    4. Fail wisely – fail incrementally, not catastrophically
    5. Network minds – bring diverse brain power to you
    6. Gifting small goods – forward a resume, critique a proposal, etc. that helps someone else out
  • The big reasons why entrepreneurs fail: money and teams
  • Plus much more…

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Success Strategies

How This Healthcare Startup Founder Moves His Business Forward

Success Strategies

These 2 Habits Help Successful People Meet Their Goals

Success Strategies

How a Bill Gates Prediction Helped This Entrepreneur's Company Blossom