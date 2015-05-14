The 6 Skills Every Successful Entrepreneur Needs
If you could interview 200 of the top entrepreneurs in the country, do you think you’d find some similarities?
Amy Wilkinson guessed that she would.
And she did.
Over 5 years of research later, she just came out with a new book that examines the top 6 traits that very successful entrepreneurs share.
So of course I had to have her come talk on The School of Greatness.
Amy is a brilliant woman who has worked at the White House and co-founded a company in Silicon Valley (as well as taught at Ivy League universities).
In our conversation, we discuss these top traits and Amy gives awesome (real life) examples to illustrate each one.
I used our conversation as a checklist to see what I was doing right AND what I can improve on.
I invite you to do the same in Episode 173.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- The little-known secret behind UnderArmor’s amazing fabric
- 6 Essential Skills for Extraordinary Entrepreneurs
1. Find the Gap – what is missing in your space?
2. Drive for Daylight – look for the light on the horizon (not your competitors)
3. Fly the OODA Loop – (Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act) out-maneuveur your competition faster than they can react
4. Fail wisely – fail incrementally, not catastrophically
5. Network minds – bring diverse brain power to you
6. Gifting small goods – forward a resume, critique a proposal, etc. that helps someone else out
- The big reasons why entrepreneurs fail: money and teams
- Plus much more…