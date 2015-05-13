My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Branding

Effective Marketers Sell to Customers on Both the Product and the Brand

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Effective Marketers Sell to Customers on Both the Product and the Brand
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Marketing Master - Author - Blogger - Dad
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I always say that a marketer’s job is never done. There’s no way that it could ever be done, if you think about it.

Keeping up with your target market alone is a full-time job, and it never ends. As marketers we need to stay on the pulse of the attitudes and behaviors of our target market, yet those very attitudes and behaviors are constantly in flux. Marketing is a never-ending job to just keep up with your customers.

Related: Brander Beware: 5 Pitfalls That Will Limit Your Startup

But we need to do more than just “keep up,” we actually need to understand them!

So in this series on dissecting the difference between a product and a brand, we are going to double the work when it comes to targeting. We are going to look at targeting times two. We are going to look at targeting from a product perspective, and then from a brand perspective. Because in this day of interactive, social marketing, you have to do both jobs to really understand and engage with your target market.

From a product perspective 

You have to know who your target audience is demographically and who in the population needs your product benefits. Demographics are the facts and figures about your target market that make them especially attracted to your product because of what it offers.

Demographics include sex, age, geography, income, education, etc. Demographics are the elements you need to know about your target audience to see if your product and its benefits make sense for them.

Related: Should a Startup Ever Splurge on Logo Design?

From a brand perspective

You also need to know who your target audience is psychographically to know if your brand is as good of a match as your product. Psychographics are measures of how a target audience feels or behaves. While demographics are the facts and figures, psychographics are the emotions.

How a brand connects emotionally to a target market is largely built on the audience’s psychographics -- how they feel and/or behave around a given topic, in this case a topic closely related to your brand.

It’s important to look at your targeting both ways, demographically and psychographically, if you are going to be an effective marketer.

If I were to continue my Starbucks example from the first post in this series, demographics would provide information about the type of person who frequents a Starbucks store: average income, education level, geographic location and perhaps a mix of gender and ethnicity. All the factors a Starbucks marketer would need to understand to sell coffee.

Psychographic information, however, goes much deeper into how the Starbucks customer feels about community, socio-political issues, relationships and spending time during the week and on weekends. This information is vital to building the Starbucks brand, far beyond the coffee, as it directs how to interact with customers past just what a cup of caffeine can offer. It directs how to get them to fall in love with the brand.

Which is why, as a good marketer managing both products and brands, you need to look at targeting two ways. It’s the two dimensions that allow you to fulfill on both sides of the targeting equation, and do a better job engaging with your customers as a result.

Related: Enchant Customers With the Story Behind Your Brand

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Unfair Marketing Restrictions Are Stunting the Growth of Cannabis Brands

Branding

3 Tips on How to Build Brand Partnerships

Branding

This Entrepreneur Says He Spends as Much as $200K a Month on Building His Brand