My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business News

Jordan Plans To Go Nuclear With Russian Rosatom

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jordan Plans To Go Nuclear With Russian Rosatom
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jordan announced the construction of its first ever nuclear power plant in late March of this year, indicating that 49% of it will be funded by Rosatom, a nuclear firm owned by the Russian state. The power plant, worth US$10 billion, is expected to start operating by 2022, with another one planned to be operating a couple of years later. It appears likely that the reactors will be built in southern Jordan, after Belgian firm Tractebel Engineering declared the area appropriate back in 2010.

Sergey Kiriyenko, Chief Executive Officer, ROSATOM. Image credit: Shutterstock.

The announcement of Jordan and Russia’s agreement made global headlines, and many were somewhat surprised. Looking at Jordan’s involvement in various institutions in the international community, the nuclear plant doesn’t actually sound so surprising. Jordan, which has its own commission for atomic energy (the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission), has signed memorandums of understanding with various states with nuclear power, including the U.S., U.K., China, Russia, South Korea, Japan, and France. They also established the Committee for Nuclear Strategy back in 2007 to tackle the future construction of nuclear reactors, and have brought in a five-megawatt research reactor via South Korean company Daewoo to the Jordan University of Science and Technology. Jordan has also ratified the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Of course, all this has been met with opposition by various environmentalist groups, who claim that Jordan can push for safer alternative energy sources, specifically solar or wind-powered energy.

With Jordan relying almost entirely on oil imports for energy, and with a rising population, it only makes sense to find an alternative energy source that is more cost efficient and more self-reliant. The country plans to handle 40% of its energy demand through its nuclear reactors. But here’s something that we hope will be sorted out as soon as possible: despite nuclear energy being significantly cleaner than that of fossil fuels, what’s Jordan going to do with all that nuclear waste?

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business News

Go Cashless To Stimulate Economic Growth: Visa And Moody's Study Highlights Positive Impact Of Electronic Payment On GDP

Business News

Dubai-Based Home Services Startup MoveSouq.com Raises US$3 Million

Business News

A Revamp Is Underway: Kuwait Gets Ready For Take Off As It Invests Heavily In Its Tourism Sector