4 Tips for Managing Multiple Locations of Your Business

May 18, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You opened your business in a small space on Main Street. Your hard work paid off and business started booming. And though you were grateful for the expansion, you suddenly found yourself having to juggle more than one location, a larger team of employees and the needs of hundreds or even thousands of customers.

Related: The Fine Line Between What You Do and Don't Owe Employees

It can seem overwhelming, sure. But with the right preparation, managerial skills and dedicated workforce to support you, you can keep your business running smoothly as it continues to flourish.

Let’s take a look at four strategies you can take to juggle multiple locations, tasks and people all at once.

1. Check in with locations.

You need to witness firsthand how your other locations are doing. When visiting those locations, you should be looking at how employees are interacting with your customers and one other, whether those employees are taking accurate inventory counts, how clean the stores are and whether or not they need renovations and repairs It’s not enough to send an assistant or a manager to do this job. As owner, you know what a successful store should look like.

It’s also important to check in with your various locations on a regular basis. This doesn’t mean you’re physically there every day. Once a week or even once every few weeks should be sufficient as long as there are no complaints.

If you're simply checking in with employees, set up virtual meetings via Skype or FaceTime. NeedToMeet and Doodle are other great tools and allow everyone involved to spell out their availability. Make sure that at these meetings, you start with the positives first, and let employees know that you value their dedication.

2. Ask for weekly progress reports.

Let's say you visit your stores and talk to employees. Everything may seem fine, but you have to know for sure. This is why weekly progress reports are critical.

Weekly reports help with goal setting, show employees who is doing great with sales and who may require more help, and let you put into writing any needs that certain locations may be lacking. Progress reports are objective and show, on paper, your stores’ strengths and weaknesses.

To make it easier on your employees, try WeekDone, a progress report platform and app that makes weekly reporting easier.

Related: How to Keep Good Employees From Looking for Other Jobs

3. Host a party or gathering.

Your employees can make or break your company. You want to make them feel appreciated and part of a group effort.

A few times a year, then, hold a get-together or party so that you can talk to your employees one-on-one, hear them out if they have any issues and strengthen your relationships. It’s also a chance for employees at different stores to get to know one another. Remember to keep things casual; the point of the gathering is to make employees feel relaxed and closer to you and the business.

4. Hold quarterly training sessions.

A quarterly training session is where you’re able to talk about professional topics with your employees. You can bring in interesting guest speakers, like corporate comedians or other successful business owners, do team-building exercises and go over your goals for the quarter.

At these sessions, the objective is to ensure that everybody is on the same page, and no one feels as if he or she is lagging behind. It’s where employees can get answers to their questions and be motivated to improve their work. To show your admiration for your employees, you might think about handing out awards and gift cards to those who have reached and/or exceeded their store’s sales goals.

Managing multiple locations can seem overwhelming, but you need to always remember that it’s a positive thing. Your business is doing well, and you have the proof to show it.

Related: 5 Alternative Locations to Get Work Done When You Need to Escape the Office