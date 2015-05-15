The Morning Rituals of 10 of the World's Most Inspirational Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

May 15, 2015 2 min read

While mere mortals stumble groggily out of the bed in the morning -- or, worse, lay prostrate before the irresistible lure of the snooze button -- the world’s most successful business leaders have mastered routines to kick off their days with productive vigor.

All in all, entrepreneurs tend to be early risers, according to the below infographic, courtesy of British bed maker Dreams. Jack Dorsey, Lord Alan Sugar, Tory Burch, Tim Armstrong and Indra Nooyi, for instance, all typically wake up before 6 a.m.

And exercise seems to be another morning staple. Richard Branson likes to start off his day with a quick swim, kite surfing session or tennis game, while Sugar prefers a 50-mile bike ride through the English countryside.

A healthy meal is also key to keeping up energy levels throughout the day -- though the menu at Simon Cowell’s house sounds downright bizarre. Every morning, the media mogul hits snooze twice before being served hot water with lemon, papaya juice with lime, oatmeal, tea and three smoothies.

Check out the morning routines of Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Jones, Arianna Huffington and more in the infographic below:

