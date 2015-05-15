My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

Forget Toothpaste. This Nifty Toothbrush Scrubs Teeth Clean With Nanotech.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Forget Toothpaste. This Nifty Toothbrush Scrubs Teeth Clean With Nanotech.
Image credit: kata yado | YouTube
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

If you think about it, toothpaste is pretty gnarly stuff. It’s ooey, gooey and sticks to everything but your teeth. How sweet would it be if we could eliminate the minty glop from the whole toothbrushing routine once and for all?  

Now, thanks to the wonders of nanotechnology, we can. A group of Japanese techies have designed a toothbrush that uses super skinny nylon bristles wrapped in nano-size mineral ions to scrub teeth squeaky clean. Stains are lifted, plaque and other unwanted materials are fended off, and the enamel that defends your teeth from decay is protected.

Same old circular brushing pattern. Zero toothpaste required. No gross frothing at the mouth.

Related: Peter Thiel's Newest Obsession: Nanotechnology

The clear, plastic-handled brush is called Misoka. The Japanese name translates in English to “the last day of the month,” the suggested day to switch out the bristles on it on a regular basis. To activate the toothbrush, users need only dip it into a cup filled with plain, old water before brushing.

Here’s a look at how it works. (If you speak Japanese, maybe you can tell us what the super-enthused actors are saying…)

Misoka’s creators -- consumer electronics designer Kosho Ueshima, working in collaboration with the tech firm Yume Shokunin -- claim you need only one typical brushing session with the futuristic toothbrush in the morning and you’re good to go. Your pearly whites will stay clean all day long, they say.  

Related: 9-Year-Old Entrepreneur Launches Teeth-Friendly Lollipop Company

"Even without toothpaste, your teeth stay as shiny and clean as though you just walked out of a teeth-cleaning session at the dentist's,” Misoka’s designers said in a recent interview.

Some two million Misoka brushes have already been sold in Japan and in other parts of Asia. A redesigned version of the nifty cleaning tool just launched in Milan. If you live stateside, you’ll have to shop online to get one for now. We found the toothbrush for as low as $35 on eBay and for only $14 on Amazon. Not bad, considering what you get.

Without traditional toothpaste, we wonder what groups like the American Dental Association think of the overall safety and efficacy of this nano-newfangled toothbrush. The organization did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Related: This Handy Robot Holds a Pen and Writes Exactly Like You Do

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Far Out Tech

Eye of the Tiger: U.S. Army Eyes Night Vision Contact Lenses

Virtual Reality

5 VR and AR Startups Ready for Explosive Growth

Far Out Tech

Check Out This Homemade, Real-Life Captain America Shield