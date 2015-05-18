Controversial Alps Hotel Project Aims To Compete With UAE

May 18, 2015 2 min read

Swiss entrepreneur Remo Stoffel has teamed up with U.S.-based architectural and design practice Morphosis to build the 381-meter 7132 Tower, a project designed to overtake the title of the world’s tallest hotel from the 355-meter JW Marriott Marquis hotel in Dubai. 7132 Tower –its numeric name comes from Stoffel’s hometown’s postal code in Switzerland- would be situated in Vals, Swiss Alps, and it’s scheduled to be completed in 2019. Stoffel’s inspiration for the project? Good ol’ Dubai. He credits seeing the steady and progressive growth of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision as his inspiration.

According to a press release about the project, the hotel is to be divided by three structures: a podium linking the building to other structures, a cantilever with a restaurant, cafe and bar and a tower housing a sky bar, restaurant and guest rooms with panoramic views.