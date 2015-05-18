Ecommerce

Get Ready for 'Buy' Buttons in Google Search Results

Get Ready for 'Buy' Buttons in Google Search Results
Image credit: aradaphotography / Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

You want it. You search for it. You buy it.

Simple, right? Everyone's default search engine, Google, wants to make the process at least one step faster. In the coming weeks, the tech giant will be launching "buy" buttons on its search-results pages, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

When a person searches Google for a particular product, he or she might see a button within the results pages to buy said product directly. Click on the button and the person will be directed to another Google product page to complete the transaction. 

The buttons will appear only within sponsored results toward the top of the page and be available first to mobile users, the Journal said. 

So, Google is transcending search and getting into ecommerce, like Amazon. Perhaps. When contacted by Entrepreneur, a Google spokesperson said the company has "no comment to offer at this time."

For more, check out the Journal's story

