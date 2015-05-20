My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business News

A Revamp Is Underway: Kuwait Gets Ready For Take Off As It Invests Heavily In Its Tourism Sector

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Revamp Is Underway: Kuwait Gets Ready For Take Off As It Invests Heavily In Its Tourism Sector
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It’s not only the GCC’s most influential states that have been investing heavily into their economies- this small GCC country has cashed in to polish up their tourism industry. Kuwait’s government announced a five-year development plan for its tourism industry back in 2011, and hopes to turn the country into a popular location for leisure, given that most of its travelers come in for business. Since then, Kuwait has literally been shelling out billions of dollars to fortify its tourism sector. One of its major projects is the construction of a massive new terminal at the Kuwait International Airport. By 2016, annual capacity will skyrocket from six million to 13 million, and then up to 25 million by 2025- not surprising given that the contract is worth US$4.8 billion. Kuwaiti airliner Jazeera Airways is facing increased passenger movements, reporting a 22% “year-on-year increase,” and citing 32% growth in trips to Istanbul, Beirut and Amman, as well as 20% growth in flights across the GCC. And finally, Kuwait (like the UAE) will be putting out its own metro railway system. Kuwait’s metro is part of the Kuwait National Rail Road System project, which will be a 511-kilometer network. Kuwait will be showcasing these major projects and more at the 2015 Arabian Travel Market in Dubai from May 4-6.

And in other GCC travel news, Oman’s Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with Oman Air to promote the Sultanate’s touristic attractions and sites with a roadshow in Saudi Arabia, focusing on its natural and historical sites, and networking with the Kingdom’s local travel agencies. With Oman’s sizeable natural attractions, eco-tourism could be one avenue to invest in more heavily- there’s a niche for entrepreneurs to get in before it really picks up.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business News

Go Cashless To Stimulate Economic Growth: Visa And Moody's Study Highlights Positive Impact Of Electronic Payment On GDP

Business News

Dubai-Based Home Services Startup MoveSouq.com Raises US$3 Million

Business News

A Revamp Is Underway: Kuwait Gets Ready For Take Off As It Invests Heavily In Its Tourism Sector