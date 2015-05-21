May 21, 2015 2 min read

Who’s happier: working parents or stay-at-home parents?

According to a new study courtesy of child services network Care.com and Yahoo Parenting, it’s almost a wash. While 92 percent of working parents say they are happy, 87 percent of stay-at-home parents describe themselves as happy, too. (The study, conducted last month, comprised nearly 1,800 participants.)

A majority of parents surveyed said that working part-time would be the ideal scenario. Whereas stay-at-home parents were more prone to loneliness and boredom, employed parents cited the unhappiest time of their days as leaving for work each morning, and described juggling a career and family as particularly trying.

Choosing to have children in the first place doesn’t necessarily lead to happiness either. Interestingly, people without children were found to be happier than parents, despite the fact that more than half of the child-free believed they would be happier if they did have children.

We want to hear from you. How has being a parent, or not being a parent, impacted your entrepreneurial journey? What factors contributed to your decision to start a family or not? Please sound off in the comments below.

