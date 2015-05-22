The Signatures of 25 Tech Titans and What They Say About Their Personalities

May 22, 2015 1 min read

Big, bold and bossy. Small, simple and subdued. From elegantly styled to illegibly chicken-scratched, there are as many different types of signatures as there are people and some say how we sign our names speaks volumes about who we are and what we care about.

If you follow today’s top entrepreneurs and you’re curious about graphology -- the controversial practice of analyzing the physical attributes of a person’s handwriting to deduce their personality traits -- then you might get a kick out the John Hancocks of some of the world’s most successful tech titans.

Whether or not their autographs are accurate expressions of their personalities is up for debate, but it’s fun to guess. Plus, it’s #TGIF and, doggonit, you deserve a #FridayFunday diversion. From Xerox’s Ursula Burns to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, care of myprint247, here are the signatures of 25 tech heavyweights and what they might -- or might not -- say about them:

