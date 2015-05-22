My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

The Signatures of 25 Tech Titans and What They Say About Their Personalities

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Signatures of 25 Tech Titans and What They Say About Their Personalities
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Former West Coast Editor
1 min read

Big, bold and bossy. Small, simple and subdued. From elegantly styled to illegibly chicken-scratched, there are as many different types of signatures as there are people and some say how we sign our names speaks volumes about who we are and what we care about.

If you follow today’s top entrepreneurs and you’re curious about graphology -- the controversial practice of analyzing the physical attributes of a person’s handwriting to deduce their personality traits -- then you might get a kick out the John Hancocks of some of the world’s most successful tech titans.    

Related: This Handy Robot Holds a Pen and Writes Exactly Like You Do

Whether or not their autographs are accurate expressions of their personalities is up for debate, but it’s fun to guess. Plus, it’s #TGIF and, doggonit, you deserve a #FridayFunday diversion. From Xerox’s Ursula Burns to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, care of myprint247, here are the signatures of 25 tech heavyweights and what they might -- or might not -- say about them:

Click to Enlarge

The Signatures of 25 Tech Titans and What They Say About Their Personalities

Related: What Your Handwriting May Reveal About Your Confidence, Creativity and Health (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)

Technology

Apple's iPhone: Designed in California But Manufactured Fast All Around the World (Infographic)

Project Grow

How Do I Build a Business Plan? (Infographic)