Innovators

The Believer: Muna Easa Al Gurg

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Muna Easa Al Gurg, Director, Retail, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group

Leverage your resources to encourage more youth to participate in programs that encourage entrepreneurship, and maybe even mentor a worthy candidate. The economic health of the UAE, and countries across the Arab world, depends on sustainable businesses that operate as part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. “A woman with a voice is, essentially, a strong woman. I have made it my mission to dedicate time and effort through organizations such as Young Arab Leaders (YAL) and Endeavor, to mentoring women to be entrepreneurs and rise to senior positions. I urge all women in the UAE who have reached those positions to do the same. The economic growth of the UAE depends on you,” says Muna Easa Al Gurg.

While her role as the Director of Retail for the Easa Saleh Al Group is impressive in and of itself, Al Gurg gains even more points in our books for being the chairperson of the UAE chapter of YAL, an independent non-profit organization founded to “develop and grow young Arab talent through mentorship and education programs.” By being a proponent of a culture of entrepreneurship in the UAE that includes women as a key contingent, Al Gurg is playing a key role in the realization of YAL’s vision to enable positive change in the GCC specifically, and the Arab world as a whole.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Innovators

Competitive Advantage: Serial Entrepreneur Peter Schatzberg, Founder And CEO, Sweetheart Kitchen

Innovators

Building To Last: Okadoc Founder And CEO Fodhil Benturquia

Innovators

Competitive Advantage: Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Vice President of Brand and Corporate Communications, du