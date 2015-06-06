The Believer: Muna Easa Al Gurg

June 6, 2015 2 min read

Leverage your resources to encourage more youth to participate in programs that encourage entrepreneurship, and maybe even mentor a worthy candidate. The economic health of the UAE, and countries across the Arab world, depends on sustainable businesses that operate as part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. “A woman with a voice is, essentially, a strong woman. I have made it my mission to dedicate time and effort through organizations such as Young Arab Leaders (YAL) and Endeavor, to mentoring women to be entrepreneurs and rise to senior positions. I urge all women in the UAE who have reached those positions to do the same. The economic growth of the UAE depends on you,” says Muna Easa Al Gurg.

While her role as the Director of Retail for the Easa Saleh Al Group is impressive in and of itself, Al Gurg gains even more points in our books for being the chairperson of the UAE chapter of YAL, an independent non-profit organization founded to “develop and grow young Arab talent through mentorship and education programs.” By being a proponent of a culture of entrepreneurship in the UAE that includes women as a key contingent, Al Gurg is playing a key role in the realization of YAL’s vision to enable positive change in the GCC specifically, and the Arab world as a whole.