Please Stop Saying These Ridiculous Phrases at Work

June 15, 2015 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At first, euphemisms surfaced in the workplace to help people deal with touchy subjects that were difficult to talk about. Before long, they morphed into corporate buzzwords that expanded and took over our vocabulary until our everyday conversations started sounding like they’re taking place on another planet,

“Listen Ray, I don’t have the bandwidth for it with everything that’s on my plate, but ping me anyway because at the end of the day it’s on my radar and I don’t want to be thrown under the bus because I didn’t circle back around on this no-brainer.”

I understand the temptation. These phrases are spicy and they make you feel clever (low hanging fruit is a crutch of mine), but they also annoy the hell out of people.

Related: 12 Things Successful People Never Reveal About Themselves at Work

If you think that you can use these phrases without consequence, you’re kidding yourself. Just pay close attention to how other people react to your using them, and you’ll see that these phrases don’t cast you in a favorable light.

After all, TalentSmart has tested the emotional intelligence of more than a million people and one of the biggest need areas for most people is social awareness. Most of us are so focused on what we’re saying and what we’re going to say next that we lose sight of how our words affect other people.

So give this list a read, think of how often you use some of these words, and see if you can catch yourself before you use them again.

Related: How Successful People Work Less and Get More Done

Have some fun with it, because at the end of the day if you don’t hit the ground running you can always go back to the drawing board and get the ball rolling...

At the end of the day

Back to the drawing board

Hit the ground running

Get the ball rolling

Low hanging fruit

Thrown under the bus

Think outside the box

Let’s touch base

Get my manager’s blessing

It’s on my radar

Ping me

I don’t have the bandwidth

No brainer Par for the course

Bang for your buck

Synergy

Move the goal post

Apples to apples

Win-win

Circle back around

All hands on deck

Take this offline

Drill-down

Elephant in the room

On my plate



A version of this article first appeared at TalentSmart.com.

Related: 10 Truths We Forget Too Easily