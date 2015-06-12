State of Online Shopping in the UAE in 2015
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
A booming e-commerce industry in the UAE means that it's no surprise that online shopping is becoming more popular. With 100 online stores (and counting), consumer trends in the UAE have already been studied and analyzed, especially given the price difference of some goods between online stores and physical retailer branches. This infographic by Pricena shows some of the UAE's most interesting online shopping facts and trends in 2015.