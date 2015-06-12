My Queue

Starbucks

Deep-Fried Starbucks Coffee Is on the Menu at Fairs This Summer

There's a new deep-fried dish following in the time-honored fair food tradition of fried Oreos and Coca-Cola.

Deep-fried Starbucks coffee is being served at the San Diego Fair, as well as fairs up and down the coast, this summer, reports Foodbeast. The Bacon-A-Fair booth has created "Deep Fried Coffee:" deep-fried balls of ground coffee on a stick, served in a Starbucks cup and topped with whipped cream.

For those wondering if frying a beverage is even possible, Foodbeast has an Instagram video of someone eating the treat. Unlike deep-fried Coke, which utilizes batter made with Coca-Cola syrup, deep-fried Starbucks appears to fill a doughnut-hole-like ball of dough with ground coffee.

 

 

Summer fairs are famous – or infamous – for wildly unhealthy, yet incredibly creative, treats. Other new snacks to keep an eye out for this year include Fireball Whiskey Doughnuts and the Funnel Cake Burger

