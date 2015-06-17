Former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi Sentenced To Death

June 17, 2015 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After a long trial, former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi along with over 100 others were sentenced to death in May for involvement in a mass prison break during the uprising against former president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Many of the other suspects were tried in absentia. Morsi seemed clear of the death sentence after a trial last week resulted in the court sentencing 16 suspects on espionage charges, but he was spared. The verdict caused outrage in the international community, including the United States, the European Union, and even Turkey. With all that said, the court’s decision was scheduled to be revised as of June 2 by Egypt’s Grand Mufti, whose role is to interpret Islamic law on behalf of the government, but that was postponed until June 16. Despite initially reducing Morsi's sentence to life in prison, the court reinstated his death penalty hours later.