Business News

Former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi Sentenced To Death

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi Sentenced To Death
Image credit: Mohamed Elsayyed / Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After a long trial, former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi along with over 100 others were sentenced to death in May for involvement in a mass prison break during the uprising against former president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Many of the other suspects were tried in absentia. Morsi seemed clear of the death sentence after a trial last week resulted in the court sentencing 16 suspects on espionage charges, but he was spared. The verdict caused outrage in the international community, including the United States, the European Union, and even Turkey. With all that said, the court’s decision was scheduled to be revised as of June 2 by Egypt’s Grand Mufti, whose role is to interpret Islamic law on behalf of the government, but that was postponed until June 16. Despite initially reducing Morsi's sentence to life in prison, the court reinstated his death penalty hours later.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business News

Apple Wins the Race to $1 Trillion: Here Are the Key Insights From This Quarter's Earnings Reports

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Careem Backs Egypt-Based Transportation Startup Swvl With Seed Funding