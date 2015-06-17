Six (Hard) Lessons We Learned Launching Our Own Venture

June 17, 2015 7 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When we founded Lotus Communications, we had a combined four decades worth of work experience between us- so we knew our industry inside out, and we were fortunate enough to have clients lined up wanting to work with us before we even started. That doesn’t mean it was easy; even though we rode on a wave of very early success, we soon learned that we had plunged into the world of entrepreneurship without looking at the fine details of what was involved in setting up and running a business.

For us, this worked to our advantage as we didn’t have the chance to be afraid of the challenges. We simply had to land on our feet and learn along the way. Here are six lessons we learned the hard way:

1. ADD 30%-50% ON TOP OF WHATEVER YOU ESTIMATE YOUR COSTS TO BE

It’s true that setting up a business costs blood, sweat and tears, but it also costs real money- often a lot more money than you originally plan for. Startup costs are one thing, and then continuing to run the business and maintaining your success level will cost a significant amount of money as well. Whatever you budget for initially, add an extra 30%-50% as a safety net, because you’ll probably need it. Whatever costs you are quoted, for example for a trade license, ask if there are any hidden costs, any extras or any fees that will pop up later on. Then when you get the answers, ask again and then still be prepared to pay more.

2. ASK EVERYONE FOR HELP

Whether you’re creating a business around a wonderful idea that you’re sure will take off, following a hobby that you’re passionate about and turning it into a full-time job, or whether you’re using your expertise and skills that

you have in your current job to become self-employed, you will need lots of help and advice, so don’t be shy to ask for it. Reach out to every single person in your network and ask for help.

We were actually surprised to find how many people were genuinely willing to help us, from friends and clients referring new business, to family members who were a dab hand at IT offering us advice on our website and technical issues, to a close friend who is good at finance and accounting. People are often inspired by the fact that you’re following your dream and taking a risk they wouldn’t take themselves, and they are also flattered that you are asking them for their expertise. Don’t assume that because you’re very good at what you do, that this will translate into setting up a business with ease.

3. DRAFT A BUSINESS PLAN

It can be quite surprising that even after months of talking about it, planning, and even actually setting up and doing it, you will struggle to write up a proper business plan. It is easy to say, “I want to run a boutique in a mall” or “I’m going to set up a marketing agency”, but a business plan is extremely useful as it makes you think about how much money you are planning to spend, how many employees you plan to have down the line, who the customers are that you are targeting, how you envisage your company growing, and how you plan to actually manage everything.

It is particularly important when you have a business partner as it forces you to re-examine exactly what each of you wants to get out of this, and how you plan to divide up responsibilities and profits. Having a plan written down on paper makes things more concrete and forces you to look at areas you might have been avoiding or might not have even been aware of. The business plan will prove very useful when dealing with your bank or getting your trade license, so get it done early on.