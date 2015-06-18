Infographics

How To Optimize Your Online Sales During Ramadan

How To Optimize Your Online Sales During Ramadan
The Holy Month of Ramadan has just kicked off! For 'treps, the next four weeks will be shaped by very dynamic consumer trends that they should take note of, especially to boost online sales. Criteo studied over a million sales transactions that took place across the MENA region, and set up this neat infographic on how to maximize sales for each week of the month leading to Eid El Fitr. Hint: think mobile!

