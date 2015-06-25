10 Ways to Maximize Your Facebook Business Page

June 25, 2015 5 min read

If you are wondering how to get the most out of your Facebook business page, you are not alone. With over 1.440 billion monthly active users, the social network is attractive to businesses across the globe. While some businesses just have a Facebook page for the sake of having one, you can learn how to get the most out of your Facebook business page by applying best practices.

Here are ten things that can boost your Facebook page.

1. Upload behind-the-scenes photos.

Imagine you are looking to hire a consultant. You clicked on an ad and land on the website. It all looks nice and well taken care of but the "about'' page and a photo of the consultant are nowhere to be found. If you don’t show behind-the-scenes photos or videos on your Facebook page, you are as anonymous as this consultant’s website.

2. Upload videos and create playlists.

Videos that are uploaded to Facebook, and not embedded from YouTube, for instance, can be put into playlists. Show off how-to tutorials, new product features, instructions, a behind-the-scenes video series and more, all while showing up better on people’s timelines.

3. Test the call-to-action button on the page header.

Facebook pages can have a call-to-action button on the page header. If the button has been enabled by Facebook, you will see the button “Create Call to Action” on the bottom right of your Facebook page header. Split test what call to action results in the most sales, likes and page website visits. Typically “Watch Video,” “Shop Now,” and “Contact Us” are good choices to start with.

4. Share exclusive offers.

Give people a reason to come back to your Facebook page timeline. Share giveaways and special offers that expire within 24 hours of posting. If you have already grown engagement on your page successfully, try sooner expiration times such as 60 minutes or have people vote a winner among submissions of fans (e.g. the best selfie with the product).

5. Run a contest.

One of the main reasons so many people spend so much time on Facebook is because it is entertaining. Publish a funny photo and run a caption contest to keep fans entertained and attract new people to your page. Contests do not necessarily need to result in vouchers or a financial reward such as discounts or freebies.

6. Interact with other Facebook pages.

Comment as your page on other business pages and "like'' pages of your employees, companies near you if you have a physical location, businesses you are collaborating with or companies whose services or products you are using. Liked or tagged pages will often times return the favor and mention or like your page in return, which is free cross-promotion. Any pages you like with your own page can be displayed on the left hand side as vertical tab.

7. Celebrate milestones.

Let fans know what is happening with your page so they feel part of your community. Use Google Analytics and post updates what geographic region new fans are from. That increases chances that these fans feel addressed and click like or comment which then results in your post on their timelines. More each increases the chances to get more likes and in this case, you might get a like simply because someone it from the same town.

8. Create a custom tab.

Custom tabs require some programming but are worth considering for any business focused on more than a very few customers. Integrate live chat, billing, policies, shipping information, your background story, subscriptions, signups for upcoming events, webinars and downloadable content such as ebooks or case studies.

9. Split test engagement strategies.

Start split testing strategically what kinds of posts boost engagement. If you have fewer than 10,000 likes or not much engagement on your page, start with a simple schedule and content type test. Post every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at a specific time of the day with specific kind of content, such as photos on Tuesday and Friday, long text on Thursday. After two to four weeks, switch one weekday out with another (e.g. Monday instead of Tuesday) and see what performs better.

10. Show other social media pages.

Facebook business pages are an effective way to showcase pages and profiles on other social media networks. Add Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and other tabs to your Facebook page to give potential customers and fans a holistic overview of your corporate culture and brand. Besides showing what you are all about, it is an opportunity to have a one stop destination for all social media activity.

