Christina Baldassarre

Business Ideas
18 Ways to Nudge Your Google Ad Higher Without Paying a Cent Extra
Few small companies can spend their way to the top of Google rankings, but none really has to.
Family Businesses
The Truth About Succeeding in Business With Your Husband
Maybe especially in the family business, you want to have your own role and your own path.
Millennials
10 Tips for Millennial Marketing
Focus on mobile, and make sure you have a coupon ready.
Podcasts
8 Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Podcast On Social Media
The secret to building an audience for your podcast is patience.
Personal Branding
Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand
Make neuroscience work for you by choosing colors, fonts and imagery that prompt consumers to act.
Pokémon
How Playing Pokémon Go Could Change Your Vision
Turns out, staring at a screen may not be so awful for your eyes.
Digital Marketing
10 Budget-Conscious Digital Marketing Strategies
Get more bang for your advertising buck.
Pets
6 Reasons You Can't Go Wrong With the Pet Industry
The pet industry will always be booming, and it's not just because of the puppies.
Self Improvement
7 Hobbies Science Says Will Make You Smarter
Among the many delightful insights we're gaining into our brains is that many fun activities are a really good investment of time.
Facebook business page
10 Ways to Maximize Your Facebook Business Page
A lively Facebook presence is a powerful marketing medium.
Meetings
5 Strategies for Subtly Dominating Meetings
Your dress, body language and keen observation of others can dramatically increase your influence at meetings.
Hashtags
8 Reasons Why Every Business Needs Custom Twitter Hashtags
Custom hashtags can be used for much more than the average tweet.
10 Ways to Grow a Huge Following on Twitter
Twitter is much more dynamic than the 140 characters most people limit themselves to.
Social Media
5 Mistakes to Avoid When Picking Your Social-Media Profile Photo
The photos we post online of ourselves are an important opportunity for creating a first impression. Your selection deserves more effort than a recent selfie.