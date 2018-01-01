Christina Baldassarre

Christina Baldassarre

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Blogger & Social Media Branding Consultant
Christina Baldassarre is a German writer and branding consultant as seen on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2018. Christina helps brands and influencers reach their target audiences and increase sales with effective social media strategies, impactful branding and converting content.

More From Christina Baldassarre

18 Ways to Nudge Your Google Ad Higher Without Paying a Cent Extra
Business Ideas

Few small companies can spend their way to the top of Google rankings, but none really has to.
4 min read
The Truth About Succeeding in Business With Your Husband
Family Businesses

Maybe especially in the family business, you want to have your own role and your own path.
5 min read
10 Tips for Millennial Marketing
Millennials

Focus on mobile, and make sure you have a coupon ready.
6 min read
8 Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Podcast On Social Media
Podcasts

The secret to building an audience for your podcast is patience.
5 min read
Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand
Personal Branding

Make neuroscience work for you by choosing colors, fonts and imagery that prompt consumers to act.
5 min read
How Playing Pokémon Go Could Change Your Vision
Pokémon

Turns out, staring at a screen may not be so awful for your eyes.
4 min read
10 Budget-Conscious Digital Marketing Strategies
Digital Marketing

Get more bang for your advertising buck.
5 min read
6 Reasons You Can't Go Wrong With the Pet Industry
Pets

The pet industry will always be booming, and it's not just because of the puppies.
5 min read
7 Hobbies Science Says Will Make You Smarter
Self Improvement

Among the many delightful insights we're gaining into our brains is that many fun activities are a really good investment of time.
6 min read
10 Ways to Maximize Your Facebook Business Page
Facebook business page

A lively Facebook presence is a powerful marketing medium.
5 min read
5 Strategies for Subtly Dominating Meetings
Meetings

Your dress, body language and keen observation of others can dramatically increase your influence at meetings.
5 min read
8 Reasons Why Every Business Needs Custom Twitter Hashtags
Hashtags

Custom hashtags can be used for much more than the average tweet.
4 min read
10 Ways to Grow a Huge Following on Twitter
Twitter

Twitter is much more dynamic than the 140 characters most people limit themselves to.
4 min read
5 Mistakes to Avoid When Picking Your Social-Media Profile Photo
Social Media

The photos we post online of ourselves are an important opportunity for creating a first impression. Your selection deserves more effort than a recent selfie.
4 min read
