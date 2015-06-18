The Next $10 Bill Will Feature a Woman

June 18, 2015 3 min read

The next generation of the $10 bill will have a woman on the face of it.

The new $10 bill won’t be out until 2020, but when it is released, a woman will replace Alexander Hamilton as the primary image, according to an announcement from U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew.

The release of the new bill will honor the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The woman hasn’t been selected yet, but she will be chosen for her work building and supporting democracy. “America’s currency is a way for our nation to make a statement about who we are and what we stand for. Our paper bills—and the images of great American leaders and symbols they depict—have long been a way for us to honor our past and express our values,” Lew said.

The $10 bill will be the first U.S. currency in more than 100 years to have a woman on it, according to Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin. Martha Washington was on the back of the $1 Silver Certificate, alongside her husband, the first U.S. President, from 1896 through 1901.

Meanwhile, three U.S. coins in circulation have a woman on their face. Helen Keller is on the back of the Alabama quarter, Sacagawea is on the face of the dollar coin currently in production and Susan B. Anthony was on the face of the dollar coin produced from 1979 to 1981.

The final announcement of the woman to be on the front of the $10 bill will come later this year. In the meantime, the Treasury is collecting feedback from the public through meetings, roundtables and other public forums to hear who Americans would select for the new $10 bill. The Treasury is also collecting feedback on social media with the hashtag #TheNew10. The first $10 bill was issued in 1914 and featured President Andrew Jackson.

If you are interested to contribute your thoughts about which lady should be on the new $10 bill, keep in mind that to be depicted on a U.S. currency, a person must be deceased.

In addition to increasing the representation of women on U.S. money, paper currency has to be updated and replaced periodically to make it harder for counterfeiters to replicate the designs. The last time the $10 bill was redesigned was about 10 years ago.

Being on the face of the $10 bill is one way to get a whole lot of face time. Post-mortem fame, but nonetheless. At the end of last year, there were 1.9 billion $10 bills in circulation and for 2015, the U.S. government ordered more than 627 million $10 notes to be printed.