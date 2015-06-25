The Road to Success Is Boring. And That's OK.

June 25, 2015 2 min read

For a long time I was only “half in” my business.

I had a good idea. It was sort of working. But life kept getting in the way. I always had a reason why today wasn’t a good day to get really focused and productive.

“Oh, I would get some work done…but I have to hang out with my girlfriend today.”

“Yeah, I need to pitch some clients…but it’s Friday. I should just wait until Monday.”

On and on the excuses went. I even rented a space at a local co-working office, and made excuses not to go. ("I can’t fit it in today…gotta get to the gym.")

Then one day, I said "ENOUGH!''

Enough half-stepping, enough “almost dones”, enough treating this like it was just a hobby. I realized that if I wanted to start making real money, I had to start putting in real work. Even when I didn’t feel like it.

Especially when I didn’t feel like it.

Here’s something counter-intuitive: the road to success can be BORING.

Yes, it’s fun to enjoy the spoils of hard work. But the actual work -- the daily grind -- is going to be BORING sometimes. It’s going to be filled with repetitive tasks that don’t seem to be making a difference but that add up when you do them day after day. Week after week. Month after month.

Boring, but so worth it.

Yes, the journey is hard. But if you stay focused on the right things, results are bound to happen. In fact, I'd even say that the most overlooked key to massive success is to stay consistent with your work -- even when it's boring.

Even when you don’t feel like it.

