Style

The Executive Selection: Ethan K

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Executive Selection: Ethan K
Image credit: Ethan K
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“Our clasps are hand crafted in Tuscany, Italy, and I work personally with the artisans. I wanted to go back to the era where clients could meet the designer and have bespoke creations made, tailored to their personality and a symbol of the connection between the artisan and the client.” This is Ethan Koh, a Central Saint Martins educated designer who knows what you’re looking for in an accessory simply because he’s an entrepreneur, much like yourselves.

Ethan K Hardshell Briefcase in Shiny Black Cumin Crocodile

Your better leathers are one way to let your personality shine through, in what might be more of a conservative wardrobe depending on your sector of business, so we suggest a few of the men’s selection in the Ethan K range. The backstory? The Ethan K Debut Collection was unveiled in January 2011, consisting of 18 bags for men and women at Claridge’s in London- marking the moment that Koh transitioned from being a designer to being a designer and an entrepreneur. “My great grandfaher was a fisherman in Singapore, when it was [still] a British colony. He learnt the art of exotic tanning from British traders and passed on this knowledge to his son,” explains Singapore-based Koh.

After his grandfather and father opened the family tannery, Heng Long Leather in Singapore, Koh grew up surrounded by the tanning process and being inducted into the ways of leather craftsmanship. The designer spent his teenage years in Italy at bag and shoe ateliers, and crafted his first handbag for his mother while he was still a student. So yes, he’s got the background and the market know-how to address the niche of ‘treps looking for a good leather piece with some dignified punch.  

Ethan K wallet

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Style

The Direct-to-Consumer Watch Brand Offering Exceptionally Crafted Watches at an Accessible Price

Style

The Executive Selection: Roderer

Style

The Executive Selection: Tateossian SS16 Cufflinks