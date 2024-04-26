📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Kohji Hirokado, Head Of Asia At DOP, Shares His Insights On Decentralized Oracle Networks At TOKEN2049 Dubai Catch Hirokado's explainer on how decentralized oracle networks (DONs) are powering the next generation of decentralized applications.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East TV was on the ground at the 2024 edition of TOKEN2049 Dubai, the global conference series where the crypto community's most influential voices come together to shape the future of blockchain and digital assets. Our team joined the ranks of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to bring you exclusive insights and interviews from this pivotal event.

In the world of crypto, decentralized oracle networks (DONs) are transforming the way smart contracts access real-world data. At TOKEN2049 Dubai, we spoke to Kohji Hirokado, Head of Asia at Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) about his entity's role in this paradigm shift, as well as the potential impact it can have on various industries.

Watch the full interview to discover how DONs are powering the next generation of decentralized applications!

