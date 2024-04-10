More than 200 industry leaders are set to cover the most salient topics in the crypto and Web3 industry over the two-day event.

TOKEN2049, a global crypto and Web3-focused conference series, has announced that tickets for the inaugural Dubai conference have now sold out over two weeks in advance, with 10,000 industry participants confirmed for the event.

Taking place at Madinat Jumeirah on April 18-19, 2024, TOKEN2049 will feature a stellar lineup of speakers, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, Bryan Johnson, longevity and human enhancement expert, Balaji Srinivasan, author of The Network State, Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, Roger Ver, angel investor and founder of Bitcoin.com, Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, and Daniel Alegre, CEO of Yuga Lab.

"Remarkably, 90% of our attendees are internationals flying in from overseas, setting the stage for what will be a truly global industry gathering," said Alex Fiskum, co-founder of TOKEN2049. "We have an incredibly action-packed week in store. TOKEN2049 Week will feature over 300 side events taking place throughout the city, from hacker houses and networking events to crypto fight night and karate combat. The week will be capped off with our closing party, AFTER 2049. We'll celebrate the Bitcoin halving against the backdrop of the stunning Dubai Marina skyline on an evening that promises to be unforgettable."

Image courtesy TOKEN2049.

AFTER 2049, the official TOKEN2049 Dubai closing party, will take place on Saturday, April 20, at the newly opened Be Beach, with limited tickets going on sale exclusively on Platinumlist. Headlined by DJs and producers AWEN, Enoo Napa, and MoBlack, AFTER 2049 will blend afro house beats with special performances.

Title sponsors of TOKEN2049 Dubai are M2, a global crypto investment platform, BingX, a crypto exchange with 10 million users worldwide, CoinW, a trading platform, Telos, a network to advance zero knowledge technology, DOP, a company allowing flexible transparency for on-chain data and transactions, Zeebu, a DeFi ecosystem for boundless payments, Kucoin, a global crypto exchange, TRON, a L1 blockchain dedicated to building the infrastructures for a decentralized internet, and DWF Labs, a next generation web3 investor and market maker.

