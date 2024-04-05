TOKEN2049 Dubai is currently expected to witness the attendance of an estimated 7,500+ attendees from across the globe.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TOKEN2049, a global conference series that convenes experts and entrepreneurs in the Web3 and crypto space, has unveiled the initial speaker lineup for its inaugural Dubai edition, set to take place from April 18-19, 2024 at the Madinat Jumeirah.

Among the 50 industry experts and leaders included in the newly announced list are Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether; Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon; Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX; Roger Ver, angel investor and founder of Bitcoin.com; Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink; and Daniel Alegre, CEO of Yuga Lab.

Till date, TOKEN2049 editions have been held at global leading digital asset capitals including Hong Kong, Singapore, and London. Building on the success of TOKEN2049 Singapore, which took place in September 2023 and brought together over 300 exhibitors and more than 10,000 attendees (with 80% being overseas visitors), TOKEN2049 Dubai is currently expected to witness the attendance of an estimated 7,500+ attendees from across the globe.

Source: TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 Dubai is thus expected to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, industry leaders, and global media outlets to put a spotlight on some of the most prevalent topics across crypto and Web3. The TOKEN2049 Week -set to take place in Dubai from April 15-21, 2024- will offer attendees the opportunity to participate in a range of side events, workshops, as well as gain networking opportunities.

"Following the success of our latest iteration of TOKEN2049 in Singapore, we're immensely proud and excited to bring the world's premier crypto conference to an entirely new region," said Alex Fiskum, co-founder of TOKEN2049. "Traction for the event so far has been phenomenal with thousands of registrations already, setting the stage for what will no doubt be a completely sold-out event. Today is the first of many exciting announcements to come in the lead-up to the event in April 2024."

TOKEN2049 Dubai has also revealed the names of a handful of the title sponsors confirmed thus far, including BingX, a SIngapore-based crypto exchange that offers spot, futures, copy trading and grid trading products; CoinW, a global crypto exchange platform to buy and sell Bitcoin; Zeebu, an all-in-one blockchain-based platform built to for telecom settlements; M2, an Abu Dhabi based crypto investment platform, TRON, a public chain platform that supports smart contracts, decentralized applications (DApps), decentralized finance (DeFi), and stablecoins; and DWF Labs, a global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm.