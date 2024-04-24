📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

M2 CEO Stefan Kimmel Discusses The Future Of Crypto Investment Platforms At TOKEN2049 Dubai Kimmel shared his thoughts on the challenges and opportunities in the industry, and how M2 is reshaping the way people invest in digital assets.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East TV was on the ground at TOKEN2049, the global conference series where the crypto community's most influential voices came together to shape the future of blockchain and digital assets. Our team joined the ranks of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to bring you exclusive insights and interviews from this pivotal event.

In this episode, we sat down with Stefan Kimmel, CEO of M2, at TOKEN2049 to discuss the evolving landscape of crypto investment platforms. Kimmel shared his thoughts on the challenges and opportunities in the industry, and how M2 is reshaping the way people invest in digital assets. Tune in to gain valuable insights into the future of crypto investment!

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

