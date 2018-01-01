Style

Stacy London on Styling the Life of Your Dreams
TV Stars

Stacy London on Styling the Life of Your Dreams

There's more to the stylist and TV star than a pretty face and a coordinated outfit. Read and learn.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs
Luggage

Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs

Everybody has baggage, but these luggage models offer something extra.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
How to Do Business Casual With Exquisite Style
Business Casual

How to Do Business Casual With Exquisite Style

There is contradiction between casual and looking good.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Tech Leaders and Top Republicans Meet in Private to Unite Against Trump - Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Tech Leaders and Top Republicans Meet in Private to Unite Against Trump - Start Up Your Day Roundup

Today's lessons, straight from the headlines.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
No Shortcuts: How One Stylist Built His Beauty Powerhouse
You've Arrived

No Shortcuts: How One Stylist Built His Beauty Powerhouse

This salon mogul says hard work, long hours and high standards are key.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
The Thinking Behind This Stylist's $1,000 Haircut
You've Arrived

The Thinking Behind This Stylist's $1,000 Haircut

Master your craft and don't cut corners.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
How One High-End Stylist Keeps His Team Sharp
You've Arrived

How One High-End Stylist Keeps His Team Sharp

This luxury entrepreneur created a special contest to draw the best ideas from his team.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
What's in a Name? Ask the Blind Barber, a Salon That Offers More Than Meets the Eye.
Branding

What's in a Name? Ask the Blind Barber, a Salon That Offers More Than Meets the Eye.

A look at how this salon-speakeasy concept has found a way to differentiate itself.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Aligning Your Wardrobe Style With Your Personal (and Professional) Brand
Clothing Business

Aligning Your Wardrobe Style With Your Personal (and Professional) Brand

Your appearance tells your story. Is your story aligned with the business image you want to project?
Holly Mason | 6 min read
10 Tips for Picking the Perfect Business Suit
Fashion

10 Tips for Picking the Perfect Business Suit

Why charcoal gray is a non-negotiable and shoulders are the key to a perfect fit.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
