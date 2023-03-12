The Executive Selection: Delvaux

Founded in 1829 in Brussels, Delvaux is one of the oldest fine leather luxury goods houses in the world.

Delvaux
The Delvaux Pin Toy

Dating back to the 1970s, its Pin handbag was designed for a new generation of women in the workplace, and now, 50 years later, the House is giving an entirely new spin to the iconic piece.

The Delvaux Pin-Toy. Image courtesy Delvaux.

Offering two new designs, the Pin-Toy is designed with the brand's taurillon soft leather in chic petite proportions and a sea of colors for various styling choices.

Meanwhile, the Co-Pin transforms from a clutch to a short shoulder bag, making it a multipurpose, ultimate go-to bag for all kinds of adventure.

The Delvaux Co-Pin. Image courtesy Delvaux.

Bold and playful, these two pieces will give a dose of oomph to any ensemble.

