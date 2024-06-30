Billed as "the world's first experiential optical store," Vision Industry -which comes with a rich heritage in Italian optical craftsmanship- has now opened in Dubai's Mall of the Emirates.

Summer's here, and it's time to pull out a pair of sunglasses! And while there may be a host of eyewear brands out there to choose a pair of sunglasses from, sometimes, there can be times when you have a signature style in mind that you simply can't find in the market at large- but that was before Vision Industry came to town.

Image courtesy Vision Industry.

Billed as "the world's first experiential optical store," Vision Industry -which comes with a rich heritage in Italian optical craftsmanship- has now opened in Dubai's Mall of the Emirates, and its Design Lab offers you the chance to craft your own eyewear piece from scratch.

Image courtesy Vision Industry.

In consultation with the artisans available in store, you can choose the material, shape, design, and lens to design the optical frames or sunglasses that you've always wanted- and Vision Industry simply makes it for you. Bespoke designs tailormade for you- what's not to like? Head on over to Vision Industry for your own style statement.

