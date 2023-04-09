The Executive Selection: Paco Rabanne Invictus Victory Elixir

Designed as "the ultimate expression of victory," the eau de parfum offers a woody amber scent, with fresh aromatic lavandin, green cardamom, and black pepper upon first impression.

2023 sees Paco Rabanne offering a new scent with Invictus Victory Elixir, a rich blend of spice, wood, and freshness.

Image courtesy Paco Rabanne.

As for its heart, it's made up of blends of woody Indonesian patchouli, followed by notes of vanilla bean as well as tonka bean on its base.

Its bottle also features an engraved golden V for victory in the glass, which stands out against the gradient of black to dark blue.

