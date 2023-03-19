The Executive Selection: Perpétuel

If you're fascinated with tradition and antiquarian horology, this timepiece deserves a spot in your collection.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Perpétuel

As a purveyor of distinctive timepieces, in January of this year, Dubai-based gallery Perpétuel has released the first limited edition of a collaboration between renowned watchmakers, the late Derek Pratt and Luca Soprano.

Image courtesy Perpétuel.

With the timepiece aimed at being an embodiment of Pratt's love for mechanical movements, craftsmanship, and art, it has several distinct features, which includes a remontoire in a tourbillion, as well as a salmon colored dial with Eastern Arabic numerals in stainless steel.

Image courtesy Perpétuel.

Designed and assembled in the Ateliers 7h38 workshop, this timepiece is powered by Caliber DP07, with a 36-hour power reserve. If you're fascinated with tradition and antiquarian horology, this timepiece deserves a spot in your collection.

