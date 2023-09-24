The Executive Selection: Penhaligon's Eau De Audacity Billed as a "concoction of courage," this creation from Penhaligon's new Potions & Remedies collection hopes to direct us on "a one-way path to the discovery of new sensations, to intense delights, to new horizons of unimagined pleasure."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Penhaligon's

Oh, the audacity of British perfume house Penhaligon's to release a fragrance called Eau The Audacity! Billed as a "concoction of courage," this creation from Penhaligon's new Potions & Remedies collection hopes to direct us on "a one-way path to the discovery of new sensations, to intense delights, to new horizons of unimagined pleasure."

Image courtesy Penhaligon's.

With black pepper and orange blossom ruling its head notes, incense and saffron at its heart, and vanilla and leather at its base, a spritz of Eau The Audacity may be just what you need the next time you're daring greatly.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

